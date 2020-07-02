GOVERNOR GENERAL ISSUES PROCLAMATION SUMMONING OPENING OF NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 8, 2020

His Excellency, The Governor General, Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D, has issued the Proclamation summoning the opening of the National Assembly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, to be held at 10:00 am at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort in Frigate Bay, St. Kitts.

“Whereas a general election of members of the National Assembly was held on the 5th day of June, 2020 and writs therefor duly returned

“And whereas it is provided by subsection (1) of section 46 of the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis, it is provided that each session of the National Assembly shall be held at such place and shall commence at such time as the Governor-General may by Proclamation appoint

“And whereas it is expedient that the National Assembly should be summoned and the time and place for the first sitting therefor duly appointed,” stated a section of the Proclamation dated the 1st day of July, 2020 summoning and appointing a Session of the National Assembly.

The Order Paper will be provided shortly and will include the Election of Speaker, Oath/Affirmation of Allegiance by Members and the Throne Speech.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section: Parliament