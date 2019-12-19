GOVERNOR GENERAL CONTINUES BUSY ROUND OF ENGAGEMENTS

His Excellency The Governor–General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, LL.D. continued a busy round of engagements over the past days ranging from attending the final night of In the Spirit of Christmas at the Circus, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Annual Staff Dinner, to hosting the Bethesda Moravian Church Carollers, a Reception in honour of the 45th Anniversary of the Harmonites Sports and Community Club as well as the 40th Anniversary of the Champion Basketball Team the Ram‘s Harmonites Hitters and, another group of carolers from the Peoples Action Movement.

His Excellency was also present at the renaming Ceremony of the AMORY BAKERY and the St. George‘s Annual Christmas Concert. On Tuesday night, His Excellency lent his patronage to a Church Service hosted by the former Residents of the St. Christopher Children‘s Home in honour of the late Ms. Doris Lloyd, MBE formerly in charge of the Home and known fondly as “Nurse‘.

Today (Wednesday 18th) saw the presentation to the Governor–General of Sir Kennedy‘s publication “The Making of a National Hero‘ and tomorrow Thursday, musical icon Mr. Zack Nisbett, MH and his group of youngsters will be serenading His Excellency and his staff at Government House.

Government House St. Kitts

December 18, 2019