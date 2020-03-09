GOVERNOR GENERAL ATTENDS ACTIVITIES IN COMMEMORATION OF INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY 2020

Over the past weekend His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S W Tapley Seaton, GCMG,CVO,QC,JP,LL.D attended two activities in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2020.

On Friday 6th March, 2020 His Excellency attended the International Women’s Day Award Ceremony at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. This Ceremony was organized by the Ministry of Gender Affairs.

On Sunday 8th March, 2020 His Excellency attended the International Women’s Day Garden Party and Awards Ceremony at Government House, organized by Ross University School of Veterinary Sciences held under His Excellency’s patronage.

His Excellency The Governor-General congratulates all of the Awardees on their well deserved recognition.

