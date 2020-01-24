GOVERNMENT UPHOLDS HIGH STANDARD OF TRANSPARENCY BY LAYING CARNIVAL AND C.F.B. COLLEGE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN THE HOUSE

SKNIS Photo: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Education and Culture, the Honourable Shawn Richards

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 23, 2020 (SKNIS): Several financial statements for the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival, as well as the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC), were laid on the table in the National Assembly on Thursday, January 23, 2020, by the federation’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Education and Culture, the Honourable Shawn Richards.

The annual Carnival, popularly known as Sugar Mas, runs from November to January. However, a financial statement covers the 12-month period from September to September. As such the reports that were laid on the table covered the periods ending September 30, 2016; September 30, 2017, and September 30, 2018.

Two financial statements for the CFBC for the year ending July 31, 2014, and July 31, 2015, were also laid on the table.

“When we came to government, we made a promise to the people, Mr. Speaker, to ensure greater transparency in the operations of not just only the government but in respect of all of the statutory corporations and bodies,” Deputy Prime Minister Richards stated.

He added that the occasion was significant given that the previous government failed to lay any financial statements for Carnival in the National Assembly during his 11 years as a member of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

The deputy prime minister indicated that officials are currently making provisions to review the accounts for Sugar Mas, and subsequently prepare a report for the last financial year which ended on September 30, 2019.