GOVERNMENT PROUD OF MAINTAINING RULE OF LAW AS CORE PILLAR OF GOOD GOVERNANCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 13, 2020 (SKNIS): The Government of National Unity is proud of its record of upholding the principle of law as a core pillar of its good governance agenda since assuming office in February 2015.

This was according to the Honourable Vincent Byron, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, during the launch of the start of the 2020 Law Year held in St. Kitts and Nevis on Monday, January 13.

“Some five years ago as I addressed the Court for the first time as Attorney-General in the new Government of National Unity, I reiterated that we had set as one of the pillars of our Administration, the pursuit of good governance in all our endeavours, “said Minister Byron. “I stated then that we believe in the principle that the law should govern a nation, as opposed to being governed by arbitrary decisions of individual government officials.”

Attorney-General Byron reassured the legal fraternity of Government’s continued support as it seeks to uphold the integrity of the judicial system and ensure it functions as a strong, impartial and independent body.

“Your Lordships, as we embark on the start of this new law year, I would want to reaffirm on behalf of the executive, the government, our belief in and our commitment to the rule of law and the administration of justice,” said the attorney-general.

The Ceremonial Opening of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) for the New Law Year 2020 took the form of a Special Sitting of the Court in Antigua and Barbuda. Simultaneous special sittings were also held in the other eight (8) Member States and Territories of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

As is tradition, the new law year commenced with a church service at the Wesley Methodist Church in Basseterre, St. Kitts, followed by the inspection of the Guard of Honour and the formal court sitting at the High Court.

The 2020 Law Year is observed under the theme “A New Era for the ECSC: The Road to Achieving Court Excellence.”