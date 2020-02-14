GOVERNMENT PROUD IN DELIVERING ‘BIGGER AND BETTER’ QUALITY HOMES, SAYS MINISTER HAMILTON

A section of the kitchen in one of the new homes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 13, 2020 (SKNIS): Minister of Human Settlement, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said the government is very proud of its housing record that has delivered homes to hundreds of deserving families across St. Kitts.

Already in 2020, dozens of houses were presented to a number of persons in areas including Sandy Point, Tabernacle, Lodge, Christ Church Belle Vue and Phillips’. On Thursday afternoon, February 13, houses were also distributed at Cayon.

“We have delivered,” said Minister Hamilton in the National Assembly on Wednesday (February 12, 2020). “The homes which we are building today are almost 100 square foot bigger than those which were produced during the previous administration.”

The houses constructed under the Unity Housing Solutions programme feature galvalume roofs, more spacious bathrooms and larger bedrooms. The houses are 862 square feet compared to the 780 square feet built before 2015.

Government has also ensured that cupboards and toilet fixtures are installed in the new houses.

“The quality of finishes in these houses is first class. Mr. Speaker … these houses are quality houses fit for kings and queens,” Honourable Hamilton stated.

In addition to building “bigger and better homes,” the Minister of Human Settlement said that the interest rate on the mortgage is not overbearing for the new homeowners.

“Two percent interest is what we charge at NHC (National Housing Corporation) to the people who are getting these houses,” Minister Hamilton stated, adding that the tremendous growth of homeownership, which has surpassed more than 250 homes under the Team Unity Housing Solution programme, is one of the many success stories for the government over the past five years.