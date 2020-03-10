GOVERNMENT PITCHING NATIONAL SPORTS POLICY TO STAKEHOLDERS

Consultant Mark Mungal (left) engaging with stakeholders at first consultation, Photo courtesy Department of Sports

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 06, 2020 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Sports is moving ahead with the creation of a National Sports Policy for St. Kitts and Nevis that aims to chart the way forward for a concentrated strategy to develop systems and infrastructure as well as outline the responsibilities of various departments and institutions towards this goal.

Mark Mungal, Director and co-founder of the Caribbean Sport and Development Agency in Trinidad and Tobago was contracted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to lend his extensive expertise to lead this process.

Mr. Mungal will be in the federation over the next few weeks leading national stakeholders in the consultation process. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Youth and Sports, the Honourable Shawn Richards, welcomed the consultant during a meeting on Wednesday, March 04, 2020.

He outlined that key areas that the policy must reflect include gender equality and participation in sports, pursuing healthy lifestyles, and alternate pathways for children.

“The security of the nation isn’t necessarily just about crime itself but there are other facets to it and so we expect a policy that will encompass that aspect of it also,” the deputy prime minister stated.

Consultations began on Thursday, March 05, 2020. Participants included representatives from the Departments of Sports and Education, St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, and National Commission of UNESCO. The meeting was designed to establish core principles necessary to facilitate the creation of the federal policy document.

Further discussions will take place over the coming days with various stakeholder groups in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The National Sports Policy is expected to be finalised and operational in May 2020.