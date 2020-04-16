GOVERNMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN) SUPPLIES ST. KITTS-NEVIS WITH 40,000 MASKS TO HELP FIGHT THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 16, 2020 (SKNIS): Forty thousand (40,000) facial masks were handed over to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis by His Excellency Tom Lee, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis at a brief but significant ceremony on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, accepted the donation on behalf of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and noted that the masks will benefit the people of the Federation.

“The donation of these masks will go a long way in ensuring that our people have some of the protection that we are asking for, and then when our people practice social distancing and in addition, when they are required to be outside that they wear a mask,” said Minister Brantley. “And this, I think equips the government in a meaningful way to be able to provide this support to our people.”

The foreign affairs minister used the occasion to express thanks to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the donation and noted that it was indeed a pleasure to receive the mask.

“…I thought it important enough that I be here as Minister of Foreign Affairs to speak to the Kittitian and Nevisian public and to convey to His Excellency so he can convey to the Government and people of Taiwan our deep appreciation for the solidarity and cooperation that your government and people continue to show to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Minister Brantley.

Ambassador Lee said that his government was more than willing to assist St. Kitts and Nevis, especially during such a difficult time.

“At this very difficult time, Taiwan as a strong ally of St. Kitts and Nevis, we are very willing to share our masks with our brothers and sisters in St. Kitts and Nevis. Taiwan can help and Taiwan is helping,” said His Excellency Tom Lee. “These masks were produced in Taiwan and are very good quality. They are the same as what we have in Taiwan.”

Taiwan’s Ambassador reassured the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis “that Taiwan as a very true friend will continue to work closely” with the people “in the fight against COVID-19.”