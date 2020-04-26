GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS-NEVIS PRIDES ITSELF ON KEEPING CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS SAFE FROM THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 25, 2020 (SKNIS): The people of a nation are its greatest resource as they help in its development and advancement. Against this backdrop, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to work tirelessly to keep citizens and residents safe from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“What we know is that we are working a consistent plan to keep the people of St. Kitts and Nevis safe, safe from COVID-19 and safe from the temptations that they can endanger themselves and others by not complying with the health advice,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on Saturday’s (April 25) edition of Inside the News on Winn FM 98.9. “So far, so good. More and more persons are wearing their masks notwithstanding the discomfort and that certainly is a good thing. It is one of those new modes of dress of attire of going about one’s daily routine that must now become vogue as we attempt to fight COVID-19 and to relax restrictions and movement.”

Prime Minister Harris used the occasion to commend citizens and residents for playing their part in the fight against COVID-19.

“I want to start today on a note of commendation to all citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis because the fact that within one month we can reach to a point where our health professionals and National Emergency Operation Committee can say to the Cabinet that they believe that we can begin to do some relaxation consistent with the six criteria outlined by the World Health Organization, is a good thing,” said Dr. Harris.

Equally important, Prime Minister Harris also expressed thanks to front-line workers who put their lives on the line every day to keep citizens and residents safe.

“Our front-line people, of course, have to be commended and I want to commend all of them. And without doing too many names the Ministry of Health led this effort supported strongly by the Ministry of National Security which embodies our Police, Defence Force, Immigration and of course extended into the Ministry of Finance with our customs department…” said the prime minister. “But it also speaks to the all-of-government approach that has brought us this far and I want to thank all who have made that contribution.”

The prime minister recognized Dr. Hazel Laws, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator and Chair of the COVID-19 National Task Force for their exemplary work in the fight against the virus.

Special mention was also given St. Kitts and Nevis’ Governor-General, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton.

“He has been a real bulwark of support, a reliable member and advisor to me in my capacity as Prime Minister and as Head of the Cabinet. He has always been ready, willing and able to proffer the right advice, counsel and support and of course displaying at times the Wisdom of Solomon. So your Excellency, today I commend you and thank you for your support to myself and the Cabinet at large,” said Prime Minister Harris.

