GOVERNMENT OF ST. KITTS-NEVIS HAS A SOLEMN DUTY TO PROTECT CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS, SAYS PM HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 13, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that government has a solemn duty to protect citizens and residents as the health of St. Kitts and Nevis is the government’s number one priority.

“My Government remains focused and committed to safeguarding the health of the entire population so that we can all have the most productive and happy lives,” said Prime Minister Harris during his address to the nation on Friday, June 12, 2020. “This has been a really trying time for all of us. We have had to make huge sacrifices to our way of life to protect the greater good – the health and well-being of all citizens and residents.”

PM Harris appealed to all to play their part to protect themselves from the COVID-19 virus.

“I continue to encourage you to be safe by adhering to all the health and safety measures that have been put in place, namely, wearing of the mask in public places, washing of hands, physical distancing…” he said. “Moreover, I ask that you cooperate with the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) and the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC), and security officers, who continue to demonstrate their professionalism and patriotism. Let us remain vigilant. The pandemic is still with us.”

Over the past couple of weeks, health and government officials have been encouraging the general public to be extra careful when going about their daily lives as the virus is still active. They noted that proper management of a possible second wave of the COVID-19 virus is dependent on individuals’ behaviour, and that a second wave can be much worse than the first.

-30-