GOVERNMENT MINISTERS SPREAD CHRISTMAS CHEER AND THANK HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Patients at the Pogson Medical Centre as well as the Mary Charles Hospital and the Joseph N. France General Hospital (JNF) received an extra dose of Christmas cheer on Monday (December 23, 2019) when top government officials stopped by to visit and extend best wishes for the season.

Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris joined by Minister of Health, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; Minister of State for Health, Honourable Wendy Phipps; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Delores Stapleton-Harris and other government officials attended the Christmas programme for staff and patients at the Mary Charles and Pogson institutions, while the officials went carolling on various wards at JNF.

While at the Mary Charles Hospital programme, Minister Hamilton said that it was a pleasure to participate in the annual activity. He noted that his presence at the function over the past five years is in keeping with the core beliefs of the government.

“We are called upon to show compassion. Show compassion in what we do and so it is a call now for a recommitment even for those of us who are … providing services at health institutions,” Minister Hamilton stated. “Recommit ourselves to be more compassionate, more selfless, and to help those who are less fortunate than us.”

Prime Minister Harris shared similar sentiments noting that the government “cares for all citizens and residents” but has a “special love and affection” for society’s most vulnerable persons. The prime minister added that the government is also extremely grateful for the continued dedication showed by healthcare workers.

“We want you to know that we do appreciate that you are making special sacrifices and equally on Christmas Day, you work and there is no double pay for work on Christmas Day so we doubly appreciate what you are doing and we want from the bottom of our hearts to say thank you,” Dr. Harris stated.

Appreciation was also extended to the support staff including cleaners, security officers, kitchen workers and the like.