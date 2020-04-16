GOVERNMENT HOUSE PRESS RELEASE:LEADER OF OPPOSITION

By letter dated 16th March, 2020 His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley

Seaton GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D. wrote to the three Representatives of the

Opposition in the National Assembly, namely The Honourable Patrice Nisbett MNA, J.P., The Honourable Marcella Liburd MNA, J.P., and The Honourable Konris Maynard MNA as follows:

” Dear Honourable Members,

Appointment of a Leader of the Opposition

The Judgement of the Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court of 12th Mach, 2020 required the former Member for Constituency No. 6 to vacate his seat in the National Assembly.

By this letter I invite you, in accordance with the provisions of Section 58 of the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis to inform me in writing of the Member of the Opposition commanding the support of one (1) other Representative so that I can appoint a Leader of the Opposition.

I would be grateful to receive your reply at the earliest. ”

A letter dated 15th April, 2020 was received by the Office of the Governor-General. The said letter was signed by the three Representatives and is as follows:

* Dear Governor General,

Section 26 (1) of the Constitution requires that:

26 (1) The National Assembly shall consist of –

(a) Such number of Representatives as corresponds with the number of constituencies for the time being established in accordance with section 50;

At present, the National Assembly is at variance with this provision. Consequently, in our view, it would be premature for an appointment of a Leader of the Opposition at this time while there is any number of vacant seats in our National Assembly, only to have to revisit said appointment upon the election of a representative for Constituency No. 6 in a matter of weeks.

We expect that the Government will make arrangements as soon as possible to align the National Assembly with Section 26 (1) and as such, we will await the election of a representative for Constituency No, 6 before giving support to any member to be appointed as Leader of the Opposition.”

