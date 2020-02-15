GOVERNMENT DELIVERS 11 MORE HOUSING SOLUTIONS TO FAMILIES OF CAYON, KEYS AND CONAREE

The National Housing Corporation (NHC), through its Unity Housing Solutions Programme, held a house allocation ceremony at Hermitage, Cayon, on Thursday, February 13, where 11 houses were distributed to families of Cayon, Keys and Conaree.

The Minister of Human Settlement, Honourable Eugene Hamilton said that, “before the next election is called, there will be forty plus people who will be in new homes in Cayon.”

“In the entire constituency, more than one hundred,” homes will be distributed, he said.

“We used to have homes built by the previous administration, (with) no bathroom, no cupboards, no tiles, no paint,” Minister Hamilton said. “When you walk into these, you will realise that you have a home that’s fit for a King.”

Unlike houses built under the previous administration, he said houses under the Unity Housing Solutions Programme are “properly tiled [with] good cupboards and good kitchen area.”

“We have to give people a home that is finished,” Minister Hamilton said.