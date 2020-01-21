GOVERNMENT CONTINUES TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR PEOPLE TO REACH THE TOP, SAYS MINISTER HAMILTON

The Government of National Unity continues to ensure that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis are placed at the forefront in order to benefit from and build on opportunities afforded to them.

This was according to the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, Minister with responsibility for Human Settlement, during the January 17 house distribution ceremony at Phillips’ Village, where nineteen houses were presented to residents from the communities of Phillips’ Village, Lodge, Christ Church, Belle Vue and Tabernacle.

“…So, I am saying to you that we are doing this, bringing service, because we believe that the people deserve the best from their leaders. We want everybody to climb to the top. That is what we aim to do,” said Minister Hamilton.

Minister Hamilton noted that the Government of National Unity is about encouraging people to reach the top.

“We encourage people to climb up. When we give you a house today, we are putting you on one of the rungs of the ladder to climb up. That’s what we are asking you to do. “When you climb up, you value what you own better because you climbed the ladder. That’s what we want people in this country to do,” said the minister. “We bring hope and opportunities. That’s why we talk about climbing, working, investing in the youth, let them start building. That’s what we are doing.”

The minister said that it is not about houses, but more so the development of every human being in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“So, we say today, you have an opportunity with the house that is being handed over to you to use it in your future for any kind of investment. You could borrow against it, borrow even to send your child university when the time comes,” he said.

The eighteen new homeowners joined the long list of individuals who have been empowered through homeownership in the last five (5) years under the umbrella of the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) Unity Housing Solutions Programme.