GOVERNMENT AT WAR WITH COVID-19 AND NOT WITH ORGANIZATIONS NOR INDIVIDUALS, SAYS ST. KITTS-NEVIS ATTORNEY GENERAL

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 28, 2020 (SKNIS): The temporary closure of religious institutions – except for virtual or electronic activities – under the current Emergency Powers Regulations is not an attack on any religion, Attorney General, the Honourable Vincent Byron Jr. said on Monday.

At the April 27, 2020, National Emergency Operations Centre Daily Briefing, Honourable Byron Jr. said that the decision to suspend mass gathering activities such as churches, schools, sports events and the like were all made in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“This is absolutely no intention of the State to wage war on any faith-based organization, absolutely not any intention of the State to wage war on anyone,” the attorney general stated. “What is done is for the protection of each and every one of our citizens.

The Emergency Powers Regulations has the full support of the St. Kitts Christian Council as well as the St. Kitts Evangelical Association. Both organizations wrote letters indicating such and various officials have made public statements in favour of the government’s efforts to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

“The faith-based associations have stated that many of their members are elderly and vulnerable to the coronavirus and that they would not want to place their elderly members at risk and so that they would rather they stay at home, and they will find ways to pastor to them virtually and otherwise,” Honourable Byron Jr. indicated.

The attorney general noted that the health and safety of all citizens and residents remain a priority for the government. He added, “We ask all our citizens to understand and support those regulations, those recommendations of our health professionals to protect each and every one of us.”