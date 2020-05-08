GOVERNMENT ADJUSTS CURFEW HOURS TO ALLOW FOR MORE PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

– The night time curfew hours in St. Kitts and Nevis have been adjusted, as part of the new COVID-19 Regulations, published under SR&O No. 16 of 2020, which were announced by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris last evening (Thursday, May 07).

Prime Minister Harris indicated, in his televised address to the nation, that the nightly curfew will continue “and that it must be adhered to.” However, the prime minister advised that the nightly curfew will now start at 8:00 p.m. and end an hour earlier, at 5:00 a.m. the following day.

In explaining the rationale behind his Team Unity Government’s decision to review the nightly curfew hours, Dr. Harris stated that, “Our medical experts have advised us that these additional hours at the start and end of the day are important to allow not only for more economic activity, but to allow for our citizens to get more engaged in exercise routines such as walking and jogging as this is one of the ways we fight the COVID disease. It is good for us both physically and psychologically. It will also help to boost our immune system.”

Additionally, acting on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, the new Regulations have seen a gradual relaxation “of the very strict guidelines which we have been living under for the past few weeks.”

“The CMO has now recommended that beaches can be re-opened for swimming and exercising only between the hours of 5.30 am and 9:00 a.m. Physical distance of at least six (6) feet must be maintained between individuals unless they are members of the same household. But there should be absolutely no beach parties nor picnics allowed. These activities increase the risk of transmission of the virus which we are working so very hard to contain,” said Prime Minister Harris.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister said his Government is committed to do all it reasonably can to keep all of our citizens and residents safe, noting that, “The health of our nation is our number one priority.”