GENERAL PUBLIC REMINDED TO REFRAIN FROM WEARING CAMOUFLAGE GEAR AS IT IS AN ILLEGAL ACT PUNISHABLE BY LAW

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 12, 2020 (SKNIS): Members of the general public are reminded to discontinue wearing police or military gear and camouflage clothing as such act is illegal and punishable by law.

“It has been observed that members of the general public are increasingly wearing the camouflage face mask. Members of the general public are reminded that it is an offence in law contrary to Section 215 of the St. Christopher and Nevis Defence Force Act to be in possession of or wear any item of military gear. As such, the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) advises against the wearing of those masks by members of the general public,” said Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry, while reading a notice at the May 12 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Superintendent Henry stated that persons found breaking the laws will be punished.

“The camouflage masks are military kits and must be treated as such. Anyone found in possession of or wearing the camouflage or any material nearly resembling mask it will be confiscated and the perpetrators will be prosecuted,” he said.

He noted that the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is in full support of the law and will play its part to ensure that it is upheld.

“I wish to add the support of the Police Force to this notice that the Police Force will be vigilant in enforcing this particular restriction. Members of the public should not be wearing any item of military clothing be it a mask, pant, shirt, hat or any other similar gear that is worn by the military,” he added.

