General Public Praises Security Forces and Other Essential Workers for Monumental Efforts in the Fight Against COVID-19

Members of the security forces, as well as other essential workers who continue to work to protect citizens and residents against the spread of COVID-19, received high praises from the general public for their monumental efforts in the fight against the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

“We continue to see an outpouring of support on social media for the work of the essential service workers including the police,” said Divisional Commander for District A, Superintendent Cromwell Henry at The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for April 06, 2020, while highlighting a Facebook post by an individual who said “he was very pleased with the policing in his area and he was very satisfied with the work that they are doing. And when I followed the comments from his post there were similar sentiments and they were all positive,” he added.

Superintendent Henry also echoed his pleasure in seeing children showing appreciation to the men and women who go out every day to ensure that citizens and residents remain safe.

“I was very touched by an activity by the children of the Nevis Academy where they were making thank you cards and videos thanking the police and the other essential workers for their service. We are very touched by that and we will continue to serve the public,” he said.

He reminded the general public that their safety and security are of paramount importance and “urged persons to remain indoors” as the 24-hour curfew continues until 6 am on Wednesday, April 08.

“The security forces continue their operations to prevent crime, to maintain public order and to generally support all the other agencies as we work together to get through this particular crisis. We make our usual plea to the public to support us, be patient with us, and we will all get through this together,” said the superintendent.

He also made a plea for persons to continue practicing social distancing protocols and stay away from social gatherings as such practices are extremely important in helping to prevent the spread of the virus.