GENERAL PUBLIC ENCOURAGED TO ADAPT TO NEW NORMAL OUTLINED IN EMERGENCY REGULATIONS AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the general public is encouraged to adapt to the new normal outlined in the Emergency Regulations as a result of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

During the NEOC COVID-19 Briefing for July 17, 2020, Superintendent Cromwell Henry of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force reminded citizens and residents that the new normal created under the Emergency Regulations were implemented to keep everyone safe.

“Emergency Regulations have been published to guide our behaviour to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. These regulations were not intended to be punitive nor were they intended to make life difficult for residents, but they do require a shift away from our normal way of life,” said Superintendent Henry. “A new normal in a sense is therefore required if we are to avoid becoming sick.”

The Superintendent outlined the requirements of the Regulations.

“The new normal requires us to maintain a physical distance of 3-6 feet from everyone around us when in public. It requires us to avoid social gatherings and [practice] social distancing. It requires us to wear masks when in public and it requires us to improve our hand hygiene and sanitization behaviour, to close up businesses and be at our homes at a specific time,” he said. “Failure to adapt to this new normal could result in significant criminal penalties.”

Superintendent Henry reiterated that the main objective of the regulations is to save lives and help keep everyone healthy. “So, as we make the adjustments, we must understand that we cannot do things the way we are accustomed to,” he added.