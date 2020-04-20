General Post Office Notice

The Management of the Post Office wishes to inform the public of the amended hours during the period Tuesday 21st, Thursday 23rd & Friday 24th form 8:00a.m. to 1:00p.m.

This is to accommodate the distribution of Social Security Pension and Benefit Cheques and Clearance of Packages.

Kindly observe ALL mandatory, safety and hygienic directives before accessing the Customer Service area for the safety of our staff and customers.

• Stand 6ft. apart on the outside and inside

• Wear a mask

• Sanitize hands on entering the building

• A maximum number of 5 customers will be allowed entry at any given time

Stay safe!