GENDER AFFAIRS OFFICIALS TO DISCUSS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY ON WORKING FOR YOU ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 04

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 4, 2020 (SKNIS): Officials from the Department of Gender Affairs will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

The special guests will be Mrs. Janelle Lewis, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender Affairs, Mrs. Celia Christopher, Director in the Department of Gender Affairs, and Mrs. Shinnel Charles, Senior Gender Officer in the Department of Gender Affairs.

The panel will discuss issues affecting women in society and what the department is doing to address such issues. Matters pertaining to gender justice, gender equality, women’s autonomy and the materialization of women’s rights locally, regionally and internationally will be addressed. This year’s International Women’s Day will be looked at paying particular attention to the programme of activities that the Department of Gender Affairs has to highlight women’s achievements and empowerment in society.

Hosted by Lesroy Williams, “Working for You” offers news, views, reviews, interviews and all the happenings of the Team Unity Administration, which has pledged transparency, accountability, good governance and a fair share for all citizens of the Federation.

The programme features government officials, heads of government departments, permanent secretaries and other government officials who will provide you with timely, relevant and accurate information as it relates to the social, economic, human, political and sustainable development of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Working for You” is carried live every Wednesday on ZIZ, WinnFM and Sugar City Rock from 1:30-3:00 pm and rebroadcast on Freedom FM and Von Radio on Thursdays from 7:30-9:00 am and 10:30-12:00pm respectively, and CBN-Radio on Sundays from 5:00-6:30 pm. The programme is also streamed live on the SKNIS Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sknismedia/