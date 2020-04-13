Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 13, 2020 (SKNIS): Funerals can be held on partial curfew days with certain restrictions, says Superintendent of Police, Cromwell Henry, during the April 12 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

He stated that persons who wish to hold funerals on partial curfew days must make a request to the Commissioner of Police. This is to ensure that he is aware that a funeral is taking place on the partial curfew day.

Superintendent Henry highlighted the rules that persons should follow when holding a funeral.

He said that no more than ten members of the immediate family should be in attendance.

“[When] you have your permission to have your funeral on a partial curfew day, no more than ten members of your immediate family shall be in attendance,” he said. “There shall be no more than one officiating pastor.”

Only essential mortuary personnel shall be in attendance, said Superintendent Henry. He added that the maximum duration of the funeral is one hour.

The Superintendent of Police stated that persons attending the funeral should practice social distancing and physical distancing protocols as outlined in the legislation.

The upcoming partial curfew days include 16th and 17th April, 2020.