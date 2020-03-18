FORENSIC SCIENTISTS ARE CRUCIAL TO CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION, SAYS PS IN NATIONAL SECURITY

PERMANENT SECRETARY IN MINISTRY OF NATIONAL SECURITY, MR. OSMOND PETTY

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 17, 2020 (SKNIS): Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of National Security, Osmond Petty, says the duties and responsibilities undertaken by St. Kitts and Nevis’ Forensic Scientists are crucial to helping with criminal investigations being carried out by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF).

Mr. Petty highlighted this during his speech at the official handover ceremony for forensic consumables and equipment to the RSCNPF on March 16, 2020, at the Police Training Complex in Basseterre.

The Permanent Secretary said, “Forensic Science is the application of science to criminal and civil law although mainly on the criminal side during criminal investigations as governed by admissible evidence and criminal procedure.”

“My research suggests that forensic science is a piece without which the post of criminal investigation is incomplete. Without the application of forensic science, criminals can never be convicted unless eyewitness is present,” Mr. Petty said.

“Thus, without forensic science, I dare say our murderers, thieves, drug addicts and rapists may be free without our advancements in forensic science,” he added. “Forensic scientists in a criminal investigation are crucial as they involve the careful examination of evidence while ensuring that it is not tampered with.”