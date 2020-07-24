FORCE PERSONNEL OFFICE MOVES TO MODERNISE AND UPGRADE HUMAN RESOURCE SYSTEM

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 24, 2020 (RSCNPF): Managing, updating and retrieving the files of Police Officers will become much more efficient with the introduction of a new Human Resource Management System.

This should greatly improve the operations of the Force Personnel Office which currently uses a paper-based system. The switch to the software is part of a larger effort within the Force to use technology to make the workload in the various departments more manageable.

Force Personnel Officer, Clifford Govia, facilitated a training session on Monday, July 20, demonstrating how to navigate and use the programme. This first training was attended by Superintendents and Inspectors. Some of the objectives of the software are to upgrade the employee database management system and track an employee’s entire history; to automate the leave management system; to conduct online appraisals and recruitment; and to assist with the calculation of overtime, among other things.

According to Mr. Govia, over the last five years, The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Service implemented an array of technological advancements to improve operational efficiency and outcomes.

“The implementation of the New Human Resource System is a deliberate attempt to use technology to foster strategic development and effect larger organizational changes within The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Service. When the program is fully implemented there will be a dramatic improvement in the following areas: communication, transparency, accountability, storage, accessing and retrieval of data, as well as easy access to data,” he explained.

Additional training sessions are expected to be held for Gazetted Officers in Division ‘B’ on July 28 and in Division ‘C’ on July 30.

— 30 —