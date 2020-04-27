Folk music singer-songwriter Teresa Parodi of Argentina joins IICA’s tribute to the agrifood chain

San Jose, 27 April 2020 (IICA) – Argentinian musician Teresa Parodi has joined IICA’s campaign to pay tribute to and to thank workers throughout the agrifood chain. Widely regarded as one of the most representative voices of Latin American folk music, and recognized for her prolific career as a singer-songwriter, Parodi has chosen a special song for this tribute, in which she even sings in Guarani.

Parodi has also left a mark in politics, as the first woman ever to head of the Ministry of Culture in her country.

Various organizations and government entities, such as the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Social Development of Argentina, as well as the program “Argentina contra el hambre” (“Argentina against hunger”), have joined renowned artists from all regions of the Americas in supporting the POPULAR MUSIC TRIBUTE TO THOSE WHO WORK DAY TO DAY TO PUT FOOD ON OUR TABLES.

All the artists are participating in this campaign on a voluntary basis, as a way of giving back.

IICA will continue to publish the contributions from the artists participating in the campaign on all its digital platforms and those of its partners who are joining the initiative; the hashtags on social media are as follows:

