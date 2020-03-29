Flow supports customers with Faster Broadband Speeds

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis – March 26, 2020 – Flow customers in the Federation have received a tremendous boost to their current Broadband speeds at no additional cost thanks to a FREE broadband speed upgrade for all Flow Basic Broadband customers from 6 Mb to 15 Mb.

David Lake, Country Manager commented, “As our country continues to manage the challenges posed by the COVID-19 virus, we know that many of our customers are already working or studying from home and the additional broadband speed will make life much easier. Flow recognizes that our company plays an important role in helping our customers stay connected to their families, their workplaces, their schools and to the latest information about the Corona virus through the Internet and other web-based platforms.“ Lake added, “Now more than ever, we understand the need for connectivity and increased broadband speeds. The investments we have made in our network have enabled us to offer this amazing 150% FREE upgrade to 15 Mb for all Flow Basic Broadband customers until the end of June.”

The faster broadband speeds mean that Flow customers can now send larger files faster, enjoy streaming services with less chances of buffering and stay connected with improved quality video calling. This supports students attending virtual classes and persons working from home to have a good quality online experience. “We have made this upgrade as fast and simple as possible by automatically applying the new speeds via our robust network. Many of our customers are already experiencing the improved broadband experience of these faster speeds”, said Lake.

