A FLASH FLOOD ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MINOR FLOODING

OF LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS OF ST. KITTS VALID

FROM 3 PM TODAY TUESDAY UNTIL 5 PM THIS EVENING. A FLOOD

ADVISORY MEANS THAT STREAMS, CREEKS AND DRAINS MAY BE

ELEVATED OR EVEN OVERFLOWING INTO STREETS, LOW LYING

AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS; HOWEVER, PROPERTY DAMAGE WILL

BE MINIMAL.

INCONVENIENCES CAN BE EXPECTED BUT THE FLOODING IS NOT

EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY LIFE THREATENING. HOWEVER,

JUST ONE FOOT OF FLOWING WATER IS ENOUGH TO SWEEP

VEHICLES OFF THE ROAD. WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED

ROADS BE EXTREMELY CAUTIOUS AND IF IN DOUBT, MAKE THE

SMART CHOICE, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN. MOVE TO HIGHER

GROUND.

A MID TO UPPERL LEVEL TROUGH ENHANCING LOW LEVEL

MOISTURE OVER THE NORTHEAST CARIBBEAN IS INFLUENCING

THE WEATHER OVER THE LEEWARD AND BRITISH VIRGIN

ISLANDS, CAUSING PERIODIC HEAVY SHOWERS.

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA AND ST KITTS METEOROLOGICAL

SERVICES WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE SITUATION. PLEASE

STAY TUNED TO LOCAL RADIO AND TV STATIONS FOR THE

LATEST INFORMATION.