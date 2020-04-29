FLASH AND BOLT INTERNET SUBSCRIBERS OF THE CABLE RECEIVE 20 PERCENT REDUCTION ON BILLS FOR 60 DAYS  

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 29, 2020 (SKNIS): Subscribers of The Cable’s Flash and Bolt internet packages have started to experience a 20 percent reduction in their bills as a result of one of the institution’s responses to the COVID-19 Pandemic in St. Kitts.

As part of its stimulus package announced on March 24, 2020, to cushion the impact of the health crisis on individuals and the economy, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis embarked with The Cable on several initiatives to ensure connectivity of all homes amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The Cable increased the speed of their entry-level broadband from six (6) to ten (10) megabytes and reduced the prices for the Flash and Bolt packages by 20 percent. Flash decreased from EC$97 to EC$77 while Bolt decreased from EC$ 139 to EC $109, and will run for sixty (60) days.

“Flash at 10 megabytes and Bolt at 30 megabytes should give everybody a reasonable opportunity to work from home, study from home and to worship from home without having to go too much higher. So we wanted to alleviate that economic impact and reduce the price. So we have done that. Your April bill has already been reduced and your May bill will be reduced as well,” said Patricia Walters, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Cable during her appearance on the April 28 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Daily COVID-19 Briefing.

In addition to the 20 percent reduction, The Cable has also implemented other measures to alleviate the economic impact, keep customers and the general public connected, ensure businesses can continue and students can study online. They re-opened free Wi-Fi hotspots in Basseterre; waived late and installation fees, and secured an additional 40 percent off-island broadband capacity.

“Keeping everybody connected as we work, learn, worship and entertain ourselves at home is a key part of our role during this pandemic. It remains our priority and we are here for you seven days a week. Please don’t wait until normal hours, if you need assistance just contact us. Contact details can be found on our website and socials media pages,” said CEO Walters.