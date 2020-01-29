FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICES RECEIVES EQUIPMENT TO AID IN SAFEGUARDING AND PROTECTING THE PUBLIC

OFFICIALS AT HANDING OVER CEREMONY INCLUDING COMMISSIONER OF POLICE, HILROY BRANDY (6TH FROM LEFT), NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER, MAJOR STEWART SAUNDERS (7TH FROM LEFT) AND COMMANDER OF ST. KITTS-NEVIS DEFENCE FORCE, MAJOR ANTHONY COMRIE (5TH FROM LEFT)

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 28, 2020 (SKNIS): The Fire and Rescue Services in St. Kitts received much needed equipment to increase the efficiency of its operations through the Japan Grant Aid for Economic and Social Development spearheaded by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

At a brief Handing Over Ceremony held on January 27, 2020 at the Basseterre Fire Station, four portable fire pumps and 15 fire protective suits were presented to Chief Fire Officer, Everette O’Garro.

The Chief Fire Officer thanked NEMA for its part in facilitating the grant that made it possible for the institution to receive this timely equipment.

“I want to thank the officials at NEMA who were instrumental in this programme. As Mrs. Stevens would have indicated, it took almost three years of back and forth negotiations and emails in order to bring forth the result that you are seeing here today, and we are really thankful. We also want to thank the persons who were involved from the Japanese Grant Aid Project for what we consider to be very important and critical pieces of equipment that have been delivered to us here today. I want to assure persons and everyone here present that the equipment would be used in the best possible form and will help us to achieve our goals and objectives at the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services which is to safeguard and protect the lives of citizens and the general public,” he stated.

He explained that the bunker gears received are very vital in everyday operation and considered to be one the first line of protection for officers. He further noted that they can protect from injury and chemical spills. The Fire Chief was very impressed with the portable water pumps that they received and said that they can be as effective as the fire appliances once a water source is present. He said that after an initial inspection of the equipment received, they knew right away that they were of the highest standard.

Deputy Disaster Coordinator at NEMA, Claricia Langley-Stevens explained that the project which was initiated by NEMA was managed and monitored through the Japan International Cooperation System (JICS) who worked closely with the Ministry of Finance and Foreign Affairs. She said that the project benefited key stakeholders, namely the Ministry of Health and the Fire Services, as well as NEMA. She also noted that following the distribution of the equipment, Fire Officers will undergo a two-day training to ensure that they are educated on the proper use of the equipment.