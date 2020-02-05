FINANCIAL SERVICES REGULATORY COMMISSION TO BE FEATURED ON WORKING FOR YOU ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 5, 2020 (SKNIS): The Financial Services Regulatory Commission will be featured on the popular government radio and television programme “Working for You” on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

The special guests will be officials from the Financial Services Regulatory Commission.

The panel will discuss background information on the role of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission in relation to the NGO Sector and the recent amendment to NGO Act which was passed during the last sitting of Parliament on January 23, 2020.

