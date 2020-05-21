FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS IMPLEMENT SEVERAL CHANGES FOR GENERAL PUBLIC TO SAFELY CONDUCT BUSINESS DURING COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2020 (SKNIS): Persons wishing to conduct business at financial institutions can feel safe doing so as several changes were made since the COVID-19 Pandemic arrived on the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis in late March.

“Each of our member institutions took precautions to keep our clients and employees safe as far as possible and we are taking steps to enhance measures including but not limited to providing prompt service to the elderly, expectant mothers and the differently-able; we increased the internal cleaning protocols and education of staff and clients about the ways to avoid contracting and spreading the Coronavirus,” said Chad Allen, President of the Bankers and Financial Services Association of St. Kitts and Nevis and Country Manager of the Royal Bank of Canada Branch St. Kitts and Nevis.

“You would have seen the installation of protective plexiglass screen, social and physical distant markers inside and outside places of businesses and installation of hand sanitization stations. We also ensure that all staff wear a protective mask; we have increased our cybersecurity measures and practicing all the other guidelines that have been issued by the authorities,” Mr. Allen added at the May 20 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Banking hours were also adjusted from 8 am to 1 pm from Mondays to Thursdays and on Fridays from 8 am to 2 pm.

“We want to emphasize that our approach to fully restoring our operations and hours would be gradual as your health and safety remain our top priority. We will continue to assess the situation as it evolves and remain committed to keeping you informed,” he noted.

Mr. Allen encouraged individuals to use the alternate channels provided to conduct transactions.

“We recognize that direct access to your finances is important to you and encourage all clients to reduce in-branch transactions as much as possible and recommend using the various channels including but not limited to online and mobile banking and, of course, using these means you can do things like transfers, pay bills and your inquiries,” said the president. “The ABM which is an automatic banking machine; the use of debit, credit, prepaid and convenience cards, and the use of point of sale machines. We encourage our business and commercial clients to use our night depository services.”