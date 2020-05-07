FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19 FOR ST. KITTS AND NEVIS NOT YET OVER, PM HARRIS WARNS

– Although the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to record successes in its fight against the COVID-19 disease, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Prime Minister cautioned citizens and residents against becoming complacent in their practice of healthy and preventative measures as the war is not yet won.

At Monday’s (May 04) briefing of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), health experts advised that St. Kitts and Nevis has been successful in containing the first wave of the COVID-19 cases, as twelve of the 15 confirmed cases in the Federation have now recovered from the virus.

“I want to remind us that although we have been managing relatively well and we are making significant strides forward, we cannot take our situation for granted. One mistake and the second surge could be more deadly than the first,” Prime Minister Harris said on the Tuesday, May 05 edition of Leadership Matters.

The prime minister warned that irresponsible actions – such as what was displayed recently by former Leader of the Opposition Dr. Denzil Douglas when he disregarded the internationally accepted guideline of social distancing by leading a handful of supporters in a mockery march in the streets of St. Paul’s village – can only serve to worsen the situation.

“By engaging in frivolous actions like we saw on Monday last by those who should know better, leading their followers in irresponsible action, we could risk all the gains that we have made so far,” Prime Minister Harris said, while referencing the 1918-20 Spanish Flu pandemic in which it is reported that the second wave of the flu was more severe than the first.

In this regard, Dr. Harris called on the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to continue their precautionary and preventative measures as they go through their daily lives, particularly on days of partial curfews.

“We remind our people of the need for hand hygiene and clearly the use of soap and water is critically important, and of course alcohol-based solutions would also help. We want to remind people to show relevant etiquette in relation to their cough and sneezing and of course always show respect, concern and distance in relation to others,” the prime minister added.

Of the 15 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in St. Kitts and Nevis, there were zero hospitalizations and zero deaths, a feat for which Prime Minister Harris recorded his profound appreciation to the National COVID-19 Task Force, all front-line workers and his government’s early and effective planning and management of the situation.