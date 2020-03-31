Federation’s Embassy in Taiwan hosts information session on Covid -19 for students and Nationals

On Friday March 27th 2020, students and nationals from Saint Kitts and Nevis were given the opportunity to learn more about the Covid-19 virus from Huang Ying-qui, a medical doctor from Taipei Veterans General Hospital at an information session hosted by the Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan). The session was live streamed on YouTube to allow a maximum of persons to hear directly from Dr. Huang while six students also came to the Embassy to participate in the very important event. Recognizing the onslaught of misinformation pervading social media and the airwaves, H. E. Jasmine E. Huggins reached out to Taipei Veterans General Hospital for assistance and asked if they would make a doctor available to make a presentation to students and nationals about the Covid-19 virus. “We are extremely grateful to Taipei Veterans General Hospital for allowing one of their doctors to come to the Embassy to speak with us at this very busy and critical time. In collaboration with the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), we have in the Federation ongoing projects with the Hospital so we are appreciative of this extension of their assistance to the citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis here in Taiwan” Ambassador Huggins stated. “Additionally, because we felt that some persons would have preferred to reduce their travel on public transportation at this moment, we thought that live-streaming on YouTube was a good option. The video was made available for later viewing by those who were unable to participate at that time.” the Ambassador added.

An invitation to join the live stream was also extended to other Ambassadors and students in Taiwan from diplomatic allies from the Caribbean. After Dr. Huang’s presentation there was an interactive session during which many persons had the opportunity to ask questions and hear responses from Dr. Huang.