FEDERAL MINISTRY OF HEALTH CONFIRMS AN ADDITIONAL CONFIRMED CASE OF COVID-19 BRINGING TOTAL NUMBER TO 12

Today Friday, April 10, 2020 St. Kitts and Nevis recorded one (1) additional case

of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 12. The patient

is a 21 year-old male resident of St. Kitts. He is a direct contact of a previously

announced COVID-19 case.

The individual was automatically placed in quarantine on Sunday, March 29,

2020 and he was subsequently sampled and tested. The Ministry of Health

identified this case through our aggressive approach to contact tracing and

testing.

Now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received the patient is subjected

to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others.

The Ministry of Health has already commenced tracing the contacts of the patient

and these contacts would be subject to strict quarantine and testing.

The distribution of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Federation is now as

follows: eight (8) in St. Kitts and four (4) in Nevis.

The Federal Ministry of Health again reminds our citizens and residents of our

individual and collective responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our

Nation by following the advice of the public health authorities regarding infection

and prevention control (IPC). There should be strict observance of quarantine

and isolation regulations by remaining (a) at home if you are placed on

home/self-quarantine; or (b) in the place of isolation for the entire duration of

the period.

Please be advised that the Federal Ministry of Health remains the only official

source of information on COVID-19 in the Nation. Feel free to call the COVID-19

Hotline #311 if you have questions and concerns.