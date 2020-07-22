FEDERAL GOVERNMENT REMAINS COMMITTED TO FURTHER PROTECTING CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS FROM COVID-19

As the COVID-91 Pandemic surges globally, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to place great focus on ensuring that citizens and residents are protected from the virus.

During Tuesday’s (July 21) edition of the popular virtual forum series, Leadership Matters, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris noted that the government prides itself on minimizing the impact of the virus and such action will result in saving lives.

“Our strategic actions must aim at saving lives, not accommodating avoidable deaths. The Federal Government will continue to focus on interrupting viral transmission and minimizing, if not avoiding mortality associated with COVID-19, even as we continue to carefully manage and organize opening up of our country to business and the return to near normalcy,” said Prime Minister Harris, noting that the approach has served St. Kitts and Nevis well.

PM Harris reflected on the gradual relaxation of restrictions that was in place as a result of the pandemic, noting that the decisions of the government have been beneficial to many.

“We opened up our country slowly and carefully. More persons are at work now than in April of this year. Every area of socio-economic activity has benefited from the phased lifting of our restrictions,” said the prime minister.