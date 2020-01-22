FARMERS TO BENEFIT FROM FREE ISLAND-WIDE TESTING PROGRAMME FOR ANIMALS INFECTED WITH DERMATOPHILOSIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 22, 2020 (SKNIS): The Department of Agriculture in St. Kitts will coordinate an island- wide testing programme for farmers whose animals have been affected with Dermatophilosis. This programme will be conducted free of cost over a six month period, said Director of the Department of Agriculture, Melvin James, in an interview with the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS) on January 16.

Director James said that “all affected farmers will be a part of the programme, they will know exactly when we are coming, they will know the composition of the team so that we will be able to have the greatest efficiency and greatest effectiveness.”

The director said that the team created by the Department of Agriculture will be equipped with oxytetracycline, Bayticol, and restraining material as it conducts its tests.

Mr. James also highlighted that the team, “will be making return visits … and will be monitoring the progress of the animals.”

The director says that “what we want amongst the domestic animals is that we will more or less just significantly suppress the tick, so that there would not be a resurgence so that whenever we as it were are able to treat the animals, that you could have the assurance that [Dermatophilosis] will not be a factor that will cause any mortality or morbidity.”

“This year is an exciting year for crops and livestock, and we are hoping that we can work very well with our farmers and increase the amount that we are putting out there from our local efforts,” he said.