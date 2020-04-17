EXTENSION OF EMERGENCY POWERS ACT NECESSARY TO FURTHER PROTECT CITIZENS AND RESIDENTS, SAYS PM HARRIS

– With the current declaration of emergency in St. Kitts and Nevis set to expire tomorrow, Saturday, April 18, an Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly was convened today (Friday, April 17) to debate and pass a Resolution to extend the State of Emergency in the Federation.

The Resolution was moved in the National Assembly by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

The Constitution of St. Christopher and Nevis provides that a declaration of emergency shall lapse after twenty-one (21) days unless it is approved by a resolution of the National Assembly. Tomorrow, Saturday, April 18 will be 21 days since the State of Emergency was first proclaimed on March 28.

In his presentation to the Honourable House, Prime Minister Harris stated that the COVID-19 presents “a real and present danger to humanity” which has destabilized the global community, overwhelmed the capacity of health systems in the USA, UK and Europe.

Dr. Harris said, “The Emergency Powers Act has been a powerful resource available to us to stem the tide of the virus, keep things under control by keeping our people in shelter and responding to those who break the stay at home order. We need the Emergency Powers (COVID-19) Regulations to continue in place for as long as possible to protect each other from the virus, prevent the overwhelming of our health systems and minimize avoidable deaths.”

“This is the single reason why we have come to the Parliament today,” the honourable prime minister added. “We want to protect our people from a pandemic that is still waging a most aggressive onslaught on mankind – destabilizing communities, societies and countries and leaving a wake of death in its path.”

Prime Minister Harris also used his presentation to remind citizens and residents of their own individual responsibilities, noting that, “We can, each one of us protect each other by working together doing the right thing.”

New regulations that will come into force over the weekend, will extend from Saturday, April 18, at 6:00am to Saturday, April 25, at 6:00am.

A 24-hour lock-down – a total lock-down – will take effect from Saturday, April 18 at 6:00am until Monday, April 20 at 6:00am.