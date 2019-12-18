EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF DELISLE WALWYN CO LTD SAYS PORT ZANTE A LEADING PORT IN THE CARIBBEAN

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 18, 2019 (SKNIS): Executive Director at Delisle Walwyn and Company Ltd, Clayton Perkins, says that Port Zante in St. Kitts is a leading port in the Caribbean during the soft opening of the second cruise pier on Monday, December 16, 2019.

Mr. Perkins highlighted that it puts the country in a unique position in the Caribbean.

“Infrastructurally, it puts us in a very strategic position in the Caribbean and it puts us as one of the few ports in the world that can simultaneously take three Oasis-class vessels, so this is a very different level for us as a port now, and in my opinion makes us one of the leading ports in the Caribbean.”

With the addition of the second cruise pier, Mr. Perkins highlighted that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has now created a dedicated cruise berth.

With this dedicated cruise berth, Mr. Perkins says that it helps with the “tourism flow in Basseterre.”

The Delisle Walwyn Executive says that one of the main benefits of this second dedicated cruise berth is that moving forward, it frees up the commercial pier in Bird Rock. Having all the cruise ships berth at Port Zante will “improve the guest experience,” said Mr. Perkins, adding that Port Zante has a number of duty free shops, bars and restaurants, and other amenities.

“Our ideal situation is to have the guests at a dedicated cruise berth,” he said.

The two piers in Basseterre combined will be able to take probably just over 20,000 passengers in one day, Mr. Perkins said.