EMPLOYERS REMINDED TO NOTIFY THE LABOUR DEPARTMENT OF STAFF CHANGES

Employers in St. Kitts who have recalled laid off staff, increased working hours for current workers or employed new workers, are reminded of their responsibility to notify the Department of Labour of these changes.

Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Labour, Dr Deon Webb, said the information was necessary as it would provide an updated picture of the labour landscape. It will also assist in planning appropriate projects and programmes of the government and other stakeholders.

Dr Webb said the information should be sent via email to skndol@gov.kn or deon.webb@gov.kn. Persons seeking additional information can telephone the Department of Labour at 662-2075.

Over the past week, several businesses have recalled staff to resume regular duties. The numbers returning to work are expected to increase in the coming days and weeks as restrictions instituted to combat the spread of COVID-19 are rolled back.