EMPLOYERS MUST NOT APPLY PAID HOLIDAYS IN SNIPPETS DUE TO LOCK-DOWN DAYS, SAYS DEPUTY LABOUR COMMISSIONER

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 10, 2020 (SKNIS): The law governing Holiday with Pay was highlighted at Saturday’s National Emergency Operation Centre COVID-19 Daily Briefing, in light of several complaints registered at the Department of Labour.

Deputy Commissioner of Labour, Dr Deon Webb, stated that while “it is lawful, it is correct for an employee to commence or go on annual paid holiday during the pandemic. … Employers must not apply annual paid holidays in snippets, for example, on lock-down days.”

Dr Webb cited that today, May 09, 2020, is a lock-down day or a period of 24-hour curfew. He noted that if a worker was scheduled to work on Saturday but could not because of the curfew, employers must not tell employees to use a paid vacation day.

The deputy commissioner of labour said that the law states that “annual paid holiday shall be given and taken in one period or, where the employer and the worker so agree, in two periods and not otherwise.”

The agreement must be documented in writing and signed by both the employer and employee.

