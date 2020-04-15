EMERGENCY SITTING OF PARLIAMENT SET FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 17, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 15, 2020 (SKNIS): Notice has been given for an Emergency Sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Friday 17th April, 2020, at 10:00 am.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com .

Copies of Bills can be found on the website ( sknis.kn ) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section Parliament.

-30-