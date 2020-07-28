EMERGENCY SHELTERS

DISTRICT1–EASTBASSETERRE–SoutheastPeninsulartoVictoriaRoad(East)
1.KimCollinsStadium BirdRock (P) [21]
2.NewtownCommunityCenter PondsPasture (P) [62]
3.NewtownPavilion PondsExtension (S) [12]
4.SeventhDayAdventist(LambShelter)WellingtonRoad (S) [13]
5.HopeChapel GeorgeStreet (S)
DISTRICT2–CENTRALBASSETERRE–VictoriaRoadWesttoWigleyAvenue(East)
1.MethodistChurchHall VictoriaRoad (P) [60]
2.AnglicanChurchHall VictoriaRoad (P) [56]
3.McKnightCommunityCentre ConnellStreet (P) [45]
4.OlivetGospelHall MaloneAvenue (S) [47]
5.DorsetPark Dorset(B/terre) (S) [9]
6.SalvationArmy CayonStreet (S) [40]
DISTRICT3–WigleyAvenue(West)toPalmettoPoint
1.TrinityAnglicanHall PalmettoPoint (P) [29]
2.AntiochBaptistChurch InfirmaryRoad (S) [37]
3.TrinityCommunityCentre Trinity (S) [20]
DISTRICT4–ChallengerstoNewGuinea
1.OldRoadCommunityCentre OldRoad (P) [56] [14]
2.VerchildsPavilion Verchilds (P) [29]
3.GraceGospelHall MiddleIsland (S) [18]
4.EbenezerMethodistChurchHall OldRoad (S) [29]
5.ChallengersCommunityCentre Challengers (P) [39]
6.HalfwayTreeComminityCentre HalfwayTree (S) [20]
DISTRICT5–SandyPointtoLaVallee
1.SandyPointCommunityCentre FarmSite (P) [37]
2.MethodistChurchHall CrabHill (S) [35]
3.LighthouseBaptistChurch CrabHill (S) [53]
DISTRICT6–NewtonGroundtoHarris’
1.NewtonGroundPreschool NewtonGround (S) [27]
2.St.PaulsCommunityCentre St.Pauls (P) [73]
3.StPaulsCricketPavilion StPauls (S) [64]
4.BethelMoravianChurch Parsons (S) [56]
5.TheTempleChurch DieppeBay (S) [19]
6.SeventhDayAdventistBuilding(Downstairs)Harris’Village (S) [18]
7.ParsonsCommunityCentre Parsons (S) [20]
8.SaddlersPavilion SaddlersVillage (P) [35]
DISTRICT7–BelleVuetoOttleys’Ghaut(East)
1.TabernacleCommunityCentre Tabernacle (P) [19]
2.EstridgeMoravianSchoolRoom Mansion (S) [28]
3.MountCarmelBaptistChurch(Annexe) Bourryeaux (S) [40]
4.MolineuxSportingComplex Molineux (P) [19]
5.CovenantOutreachMinistries Phillips (P)
6.MiracleChurch LodgeVillage (P)
7.St.John’sAnglicanChurch BelleVue (S)
DISTRICT8–OttleysGhaut(West)toSt.Peters
1.CayonCommunityCentre Cayon (P) [31]
2.StMary’sParkPavilion Cayon (S) [26]
3.ConareeCommunityCentre Conaree (P) [32]
4.St.PetersCommunityCentre St.Peters (P) [38]
5.St.PetersChurchofGod St.Peters (P) [27]
6.KeysCommunityCentre KeysVillage (P) [27]
7.ConareeSportingComplex Conaree (S) [29]
