Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 25, 2020 (SKNIS): The current Regulations No. 19 under the Emergency Powers Act (27th June to 25th July, 2020) have been extended for one week, which means they will expire on 1st August, 2020 at 4:59 am.

The Regulations came into operation under SR&O No.27 of 2020 under the current State of Emergency and were instituted to help manage efficiently the COVID-19 pandemic in the Federation by employing an all of society approach.

