EIGHTY-EIGHT BUSINESSES INSPECTED BY COVID-19 COMPLIANCE TASK FORCE ON APRIL 24

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 24, 2020 (SKNIS): A total of eighty-eight (88) businesses was inspected by the COVID-19 Compliance Task Force at the end of the April 24 limited operation day to ensure that institutions adhere to the social and physical distancing protocols and other measures.

During his presentation at the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) Daily COVID-19 Briefing for April 24, 2020, Abdias Samuel, Chairman of the COVID-19 National Task Force, gave a breakdown of the number of businesses that complied with the established protocols.

“Number of businesses adhering to the 6-feet distancing on the inside, 55, 30 square feet per person, the protocol being observed for that is 55; distance markers at checkpoints, 35 businesses out of the 88; distance markers on the outside 38. Face masks worn out of the 88 businesses inspected, 76, and sanitizing doorknobs and hands upon entry into the business place, 79,” said Mr. Samuel.

Mr. Samuel noted that 73 businesses were seen practicing good hand hygiene and had hand sanitizers available at their business places for customers and staff, while 75 businesses had soap and water readily available.

“Generally, there has been compliance with good hygiene and adherence to physical distancing. We appeal to businesses to ensure compliance with hygiene protocols and social and physical distancing protocols in adherence to the Regulations,” he said.

The chairman echoed his disappointment at those institutions that refuse to obey the law. Such businesses include rum and bar shops. He noted that out of the 12 that were inspected, five (5) were still selling retail liquor.

“Forty-two (42) percent of the bar shops were open and selling alcoholic beverages. I wish to remind all businesses that the retail of liquor licenses has been temporarily suspended,” Mr. Samuel stated.

Inspections were carried out on businesses in East and Central Basseterre, Frigate Bay and St. Peters. These included law firms; hardware stores; courier agents; funeral parlors; hotels; optical business; dentist; manufacturing; banks; restaurants; bars; pharmacies; car wash; supermarkets and mini-marts.

As outlined in the SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS STATUTORY RULES AND ORDERS No. 15 of 2020 Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 6) Regulations “A person who contravenes or fails to comply with these Regulations shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 6 months or to both and to forfeiture of any goods or money in respect of which the offence has been committed.”

To access the new Regulations kindly visit https://www.sknis.kn/saint- christopher-and-nevis- statutory-rules-and-orders-no- 15-of-2020-emergency-powers- covid-19-no-6-regulations/

