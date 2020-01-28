EDUCATION PLAYS A VITAL ROLE IN REHABILITATION OF INMATES AT HMP, SAYS COMMISSIONER OF CORRECTIONS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 27, 2020 (SKNIS): The Commissioner of Corrections, Terrance James, has praised the academic programme at Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) as a successful initiative in inmate rehabilitation and healthy self-esteem.

The objective of the prison’s rehabilitation programme is to reduce the incidence of recidivism. The Commissioner of Corrections explained that recidivism is a concept where ex-convicts repeat offences that land them back in prison.

Commissioner James said, “we have heard of inmates having 15 and 16 subjects from CXC and CAPE,” in reference to the academic programme at HMP.

Of these model inmates, the Commissioner singled out Vincent Fahie, saying that he teaches other inmates academic subjects such as Biology, Economics, Math, English, Accounts and Chemistry.

Commissioner James also made special mention of another inmate by the name of Antwan Thompson who teaches other inmates Spanish.

At present, the Commissioner says that “we also have two of these inmates teaching civilians at the Maurice Hillier School.”

Commissioner James continued by saying that “we approached the headteacher at the Maurice Hillier School and we are able to use the school at afternoons every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The Commissioner affirmed that this is a way for the inmates to give back to society and contribute to their overall rehabilitation process.