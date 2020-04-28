EDUCATION MINISTRY TO PROVIDE SCHOOL MEALS WHILE SCHOOLS REMAIN CLOSED

Basseterre: St. Kitts, April 28, 2020: The Ministry of Education is pleased to inform the general public that the School Meals Programme will resume service on Tuesday May 5th.

The School Meals Programme is reaching out to students who may require the service while schools remain closed as a means of curbing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lunch will be available by request only. As such, parents who are interested in getting lunch for their children are asked to either.

1. Call or whatsapp their children’s teacher.

2. Call or whatsapp their children’s principal.

3. Visit the School on Thursday 30th April or Friday May 1 to register.

Parents or children can collect the pre-packaged meals from the school or other locations which will be made known. Lunch distribution will begin on Tuesday May 5th from 11:45am to 1:00pm daily.

All persons collecting meals must wear a mask and follow other health protocols. Lunches will not be available on any announced total lock down days.