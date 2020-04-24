Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 23, 2020 (SKNIS): Education and support will play a significant role in decreasing social stigmatization in relation to the COVID-19 virus, says Dr. Marissa Carty, PRO of the Health Emergency Operations Center (HEOC), during the April 22 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Dr. Carty noted that social stigmatization will become more of a concern as the pandemic continues. She stated that social stigma is the negative association between a person or group of people who share certain characteristics of the specific disease.

She added that during the COVID-19 outbreak, stereotypes quickly arise about people who have or may have the disease. The groups include persons of Asian decent, persons who have travelled, healthcare workers and emergency responders, persons with the disease and their families and friends and persons released from quarantine.

“These groups may experience situations where they are excluded or shunned in social situations, denied jobs or educational opportunities, denied access to adequate housing and healthcare or they may be targets or verbal, emotional, and physical abuse,” she said.

Stigma can cause persons to feel isolated and abandoned, said Dr. Carty, adding that it can also cause depression, hurt and anger when friends and others in their community avoid them in fear of getting COVID-19.

She stated that research from past epidemics show that stigma undermines efforts for testing and treating the disease. People who are worried about being shunned or worse may be less likely to get tested or seek medical care which increases infection rates for themselves and for others.

Dr. Carty stated that persons should get the facts about COVID-19 from reputable sources such as the NEOC COVID-19 Daily Briefings, the official COVID-19 website, the NEMA website, the St. Kitts Health Promotion Unit Facebook Page and the World Health Organization (WHO). This information should be shared with friends and family, she said.

The PRO added that persons should speak up when they hear incorrect statements about COVID-19 and certain people or groups.

In order to decrease social stigmatization, persons should also reach out to others who may feel stigmatized and ask them how they can help. “Listen to them and show that you understand and support them,” she said.

Support must be shown for healthcare workers and others who are caring for persons with COVID-19, said Dr. Carty.

“Thank them for their work and share positive messages on social media,” she said. “Show support for and thank all who continue their essential jobs to help our community, such as police officers, bus drivers, grocery store clerks and delivery persons.”

Dr. Carty shared sound advice on how persons should treat others during a pandemic.

“Stigma divides and turns us against each other, but in pandemics they remind us how to be connected to each other,” she said. “Our shared vulnerability to this virus is a source of solidarity. We must remember that the virus is the enemy not the persons with or affected by COVID-19.”

-30-