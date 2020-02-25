Edgar T. Morris Primary School Sports Day 2020: Dynamic Gold Pythons take top honours

Start of the various track events. And they are off…

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 25, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — Yellow House’s Dynamic Gold Pythons came to the Tabernacle Play Field on Saturday February 22 for the Edgar T. Morris Primary School’s Sports Day 2020 one point behind their arch-rivals Red House’s Raging Red Warriors, but left early evening with top honours having amassed a total of 1120 points.

In events that had taken place earlier, the Raging Red Warriors had accumulated 257 points, while the Dynamic Gold Pythons had 256 points. Green House’s Green Giants had 175 points.

The Dynamic Gold Pythons, with massive support from the large crowd, tactfully accumulated points by winning a number of races that were fiercely contested. Following the last race, at 7:44 pm the commentator announced that the Dynamic Gold Pythons had emerged at the top with 1120 points followed by the Raging Red Warriors with 1078 points, and the Green Giants with 936 points.

There was temporary confusion when the commentator initially erroneously announced that the Raging Red Warriors were the winners. After he made the correction, members of the Dynamic Gold Pythons, their teachers and supporters who included their parents went wild with excitement and even did a lap of honour as they waved their yellow flag.

According to Principal, Mr Dale Phipps, events held before the sports day included cross country which was held on Valentine’s Day. Other disciplines held before the annual sports day including heats of the different track events, endurance skipping, cricket ball throw, and tug of war, had been held in the last week of January and the first week of February.

The highly successful event was well patronised by among others Prime Minister and the Area Parliamentary Representative Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who came and was seen encouraging the athletes as they prepared to get on the track. He also met with the teachers and members of the public before he left for an official engagement in St. Peter’s.

The Ministry of Education was represented by, Dr Debbie Isaac, the Deputy Chief Education Officer, and Mr Sylvester Charles, Education Officer with responsibility for the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, who had earlier assumed the role of commentator. Other Ministry of Education officials were Mr Melvon Bassue, Assistant Secretary with responsibility for finance, and Ms Stacy Gumbs, Personnel Officer.

“All in all, today I think it was quite successful because very early we realised that some of the food items were finished and persons kept on asking, and even some of the drinks we had to go back and purchase some more,” commented Principal Mr Dale Phipps. “I think the support was really good – the community came out, not just persons from Tabernacle community but also the neighbouring communities and even further afield because I have seen persons from Parsons Ground and Sandy Point and so on venturing out here this evening. We are quite happy for the support that we would have received today.”

Mr Phipps, who observed that the annual sports day has since last year been held from 3:00 pm and running into early evening as the Tabernacle play field has floodlights, thanked the teachers without whose support the children’s performance would not have been of the high standard it was.

“I would also like to thank the Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris for gracing us with his presence this afternoon,” said Mr Phipps. “I know when he came in persons were quite happy to have him here as well because this is his home town. This is his primary school and we are really grateful that he was able to give back and also to come by and to visit us as well on this great day, our sports day 2020.”