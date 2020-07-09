ECDU Continues Sensitization Sessions For Re-opening of Day Care Centres

Basseterre: St. Kitts, July 8, 2020: Early Childhood staff continued to be sensitized to the Covid-19 mitigation strategies in light of the pending reopening of Day Care Centres in St. Kitts and Nevis in the near future.

Training for Supervisors of centres started last week, while training for other key staff including cleaners, grounds workers, cooks and day care teachers started today July 8th at the Early Childhood Development Unit.

Presenting at the training session was Dr Rondalyn Bradshaw and colleague Julie Blaize, PHD.

The team of health professionals delivered an informative and enlightening presentation which featured a practical demonstration of the health and safety protocols such as the mixing of cleaning and sanitizing solutions.

Among demonstrations were: the use of the infra-red thermometer which is a key component of the screening process as well as the use of personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves and rags.

Director of the Early Childhood Development Unit, Kimona Browne said that “Daycare Centre Reopening Sensitization Sessions” will continue over the next three week period.

She added further that centres would be assessed and reopened on a case by case basis. Supervisors can all 466-2810 in St Kitts and 469-4651 on Nevis for further information.

The sensitization sessions are the result of a recommendation by the National COVID 19 Taskforce to aid in the process of reopening.

—30—