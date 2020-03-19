Mar 19

ECCB News Release – ECCB APPROVES $4 MILLION GRANT TO HELP MEMBER GOVERNMENTS TO PREPARE AND MANAGE THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

18 March 2020, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis – On the recommendation of the ECCB Board of Directors, the Monetary Council of the  Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) has approved grant funding, in the sum of EC$4.0m (EC$500,000 each), to the ECCB Member Governments, to help in their fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

 

On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. The ECCB is fully cognisant of the potential economic, financial and social impact of COVID-19 on member countries.  Half of the grant was disbursed on 13 March to purchase testing and other critical equipment to detect, contain and manage COVID-19.  The remainder will be utilised to procure equipment and supplies such as ventilators and drugs through the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Pharmaceutical Procurement Service (OECS PPS), a bulk procurement mechanism.

 

In commenting on the decision, the Chairman of the Monetary Council, Dr The Right Honourable Keith Mitchell, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance for Grenada noted: “we are facing an unprecedented situation with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our countries are very appreciative of this thoughtful and practical gesture by the Bank”. 

ECCB Member Governments

  • Anguilla
  • Montserrat
  • Antigua and Barbuda
  • Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis
  • The Commonwealth of Dominica
  • Saint Lucia
  • Grenada
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

 

 

 

Media Contact: Shermalon Kirby, Acting Director, Corporate Relations Department

Phone: (869) 465-2537 | Fax: (869) 465-9562

E-mail: info@eccb-centralbank.org | Website: www.eccb-centralbank.org

Share via:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Editor